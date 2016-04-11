版本:
BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Prime issues statement regarding Sessa Capital's actions

April 11 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc

* Issues statement regarding Sessa capital's actions

* As result of strategic review, co to increase dividend, liquidate hedge fund investment, use cash to fund $50 million buyback Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

