版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一 19:50 BJT

BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline Corp and Kuwait's PIC evaluate world-scale integrated polypropylene facility in Alberta

April 11 (Reuters) -

* Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Kuwait's PIC evaluate world scale integrated polypropylene facility in Alberta

* Joint feasibility study with petrochemical industries company K.S.C. for plant in Alberta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [PPL.TO ] )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐