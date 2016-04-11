版本:
BRIEF-Teranga Gold says Q1 gold production was 70,727 ounces

April 11 Teranga Gold Corp

* Gold production for Q1 of 2016 was 70,727 ounces

* On track to meet full year production guidance of 200,000 to 215,000 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

