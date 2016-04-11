版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一

BRIEF-Microchip Technology CEO, COO voluntarily agree to 50 pct reduction in base salary

April 11 Microchip Technology

* Steve Sanghi, chairman, CEO voluntarily agreed to 50 pct reduction in base salary for period from April 11 through July 1, 2016

* Ganesh Moorthy, president,COO voluntarily agreed to 50 pct reduction in base salary for period from April 11 through July 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1oQ8NVh ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

