公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一

BRIEF-Annaly Capital says if merger agreement is terminated, Hatteras will pay termination fee of about $45 mln - SEC filing

April 11 Annaly Capital Management Inc

* If merger agreement is terminated, Hatteras will pay Annaly a termination fee equal to about $45 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1N3KuP6 ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

