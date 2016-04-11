版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一 18:42 BJT

BRIEF-Truegold mining says ISS, Glass Lewis recommend shareholders vote for plan of arrangement with Endeavour Mining

April 11 (Reuters) -

* Truegold Mining says Institutional Shareholder Services, Glass Lewis recommend shareholders vote for plan of arrangement with Endeavour Mining Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ TGM.V] )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐