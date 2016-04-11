BRIEF-Can-Fite Biopharma announces pre-clinical data for CF602

April 11 Can Fite Biopharma Ltd :

* Can-Fite announces new pre-clinical data for CF602 demonstrating statistically significant full recovery from erectile dysfunction after a single dose

* Can Fite Biopharma Ltd says plans to file an investigational new drug (IND) application with u.s. Fda for cf602 in q4 of 2016

* Can Fite Biopharma Ltd says plans to initiate a phase i trial following IND approval