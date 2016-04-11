版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-Can-Fite Biopharma announces pre-clinical data for CF602

April 11 Can Fite Biopharma Ltd :

* Can-Fite announces new pre-clinical data for CF602 demonstrating statistically significant full recovery from erectile dysfunction after a single dose

* Can Fite Biopharma Ltd says plans to file an investigational new drug (IND) application with u.s. Fda for cf602 in q4 of 2016

* Can Fite Biopharma Ltd says plans to initiate a phase i trial following IND approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐