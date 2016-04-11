版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一 19:26 BJT

BRIEF-AK Steel says CEO James Wainscott's 2015 compensation was $4.4 mln

April 11 AK Steel Holding Corp

* CEO James L. Wainscott 2015 total compensation $4.4 million versus $4.1 million in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐