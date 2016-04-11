版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一 19:30 BJT

BRIEF-Turtle Beach says latest clinical study suggests hypersound clear can alleviate tinnitus

April 11 Turtle Beach Corp

* Turtle Beach says preliminary data from latest clinical study suggests hypersound clear has potential to alleviate tinnitus Source text for Eikon: [1.usa.gov/23opfPO ] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐