BRIEF-Veresen says submitted request for rehearing of FERC's order issued on March 11

April 11 Veresen Inc

* Veresen says submission of request for rehearing to FERC and execution of natural gas transportation agreements

* Veresen says co and pacific connector have entered into several agreements that demonstrate significant commercial support for projects

* Veresen says Jordan Cove LNG Project expected to have initial design liquefaction capacity of about 6.0 million tonnes per annum

* Veresen says FERC has 30 days to grant or deny request for rehearing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)