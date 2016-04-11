版本:
BRIEF-Paratek Pharma presents pre-clinical data on effects of omadacycline on clostridium difficile

April 11 Paratek Pharmaceuticals

* Clinical data on effects of omadacycline on clostridium difficile

* Omadacycline, while extensively disrupting flora in gastrointestinal tract, has low propensity to induce C. difficile infection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

