版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一 19:54 BJT

BRIEF-Kelly Services says CEO Carl Camden's 2015 compensation was $5.3 mln

April 11 Kelly Services Inc

* CEO Carl Camden's FY 2015 total compensation $5.3 million versus $3.8 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐