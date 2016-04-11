版本:
BRIEF-Wellcare Health Plans says CEO Kenneth Burdick's 2015 compensation was $7.8 mln

April 11 Wellcare Health Plans Inc

* CEO Kenneth Burdick's FY 2015 total compensation $7.8 million versus $3.3 million in FY 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

