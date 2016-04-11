BRIEF-SiriusXM surpasses 30 mln subscribers

April 11 Sirius Xm Holdings Inc

* SiriusXM surpasses 30 million subscribers

* Added 465,000 net new subscribers in q1 of 2016, resulting in 30.1 million subscribers as of march 31, 2016

* Pay net additions were 348,000 in quarter, resulting in self-pay subscriber base of 24.6 million at quarter's end