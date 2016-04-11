版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-Terra Tech files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 mln

April 11 Terra Tech Corp

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

