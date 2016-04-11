BRIEF-Valeant board of directors issues statement on J. Michael Pearson's cooperation with Senate Committee on aging

April 11 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant board of directors issues statement on J. Michael Pearson's cooperation with Senate Committee on aging

* "board has requested Mr. Pearson's cooperation in connection with a subpoena for deposition from Senate Committee on aging"

* Board understands that Pearson is in dialogue with Senate Committee on aging regarding his deposition, discussions are ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)