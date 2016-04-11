版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一 19:18 BJT

BRIEF-Uranium Resources finalizes $12 mln funding agreement with Aspire Capital

April 11 Uranium Resources Inc

* Says executed a purchase agreement with aspire capital fund, llc to place up to $12 million in stock with aspire

* Aspire capital has agreed that it shall not engage in any direct or indirect short-selling or hedging of co's stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐