版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-GW Pharmaceuticals initiates Phase 3 pivotal study in tuberous sclerosis complex

April 11 GW Pharmaceuticals Plc

* GW Pharmaceuticals initiates phase 3 pivotal study in tuberous sclerosis complex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐