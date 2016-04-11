版本:
BRIEF-SteadyMed says U.S. Patent and Trademark office has initiated proceeding against patent owned by United Therapeutics

April 11 Steadymed Ltd

* U.S. Patent and trademark office has initiated IPR proceeding against U.S. Patent No. 8,497,393 owned by United Therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

