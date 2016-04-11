版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一 19:25 BJT

BRIEF-Profound Medical says received CE mark approval for commercial sale of Tulsa-Pro

April 11 Profound Medical Corp

* Profound Medical says has received CE mark approval for commercial sale of Tulsa-Pro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

