BRIEF-Pharmacy Chain 36.6 acquires Alliance Healthcare Russia

April 11 Pharmacy Chain 36.6 :

* Says acquires Alliance Healthcare Russia

* Under the transaction its unit Apteka-A.v.e acquired 100 pct stake in Alliance Boots Holdings B.V., which is a holding structure of Russian distribution business of Alliance Healthcare Russia

* Says integration of the acquired business will be carried out on the basis of its distribution unit, Good Distribution Partners

* Says Alliance Boots Holdings Limited (Walgreens Boots Alliance) acquired 15 pct in Pharmacy Chain 36.6 Source text: bit.ly/1Q2QPoO

