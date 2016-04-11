BRIEF-Pharmacy Chain 36.6 acquires Alliance Healthcare Russia

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
April 11 Pharmacy Chain 36.6 :
* Says acquires Alliance Healthcare Russia
* Under the transaction its unit Apteka-A.v.e acquired 100 pct stake in Alliance Boots Holdings B.V., which is a holding structure of Russian distribution business of Alliance Healthcare Russia
* Says integration of the acquired business will be carried out on the basis of its distribution unit, Good Distribution Partners
* Says Alliance Boots Holdings Limited (Walgreens Boots Alliance) acquired 15 pct in Pharmacy Chain 36.6 Source text: bit.ly/1Q2QPoO
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 German media group Bertelsmann may raise its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, its joint venture with Britain's Pearson, it said on Wednesday after Pearson said it intended to issue an exit note.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard's proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.