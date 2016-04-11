版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一 19:46 BJT

BRIEF-Veresen says submitted request for rehearing of FERC's order issued on March 11

April 11 Veresen Inc

* Veresen announces submission of request for rehearing to FERC and execution of natural gas transportation agreements

* Says submitted request for rehearing of ferc's order issued on march 11, 2016

* Veresen Inc says march 11, 2016 order denied applications for authorization to construct Jordan Cove LNG Terminal, pacific connector gas pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

