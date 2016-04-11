版本:
BRIEF-Callon Petroleum announces reaffirmation of borrowing base

April 11 Callon Petroleum Co

* Callon petroleum company announces reaffirmation of borrowing base

* Callon petroleum co says lending group unanimously approved reaffirmation of company's existing $300 million borrowing base

* Lending group unanimously approved reaffirmation of $300 million borrowing base under senior secured revolving credit facility

* Callon petroleum co says all terms governing credit facility remained unchanged

* All terms governing credit facility remained unchanged. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

