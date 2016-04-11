BRIEF-Callon Petroleum announces reaffirmation of borrowing base

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
April 11 Callon Petroleum Co
* Callon petroleum company announces reaffirmation of borrowing base
* Callon petroleum co says lending group unanimously approved reaffirmation of company's existing $300 million borrowing base
* Lending group unanimously approved reaffirmation of $300 million borrowing base under senior secured revolving credit facility
* Callon petroleum co says all terms governing credit facility remained unchanged
* All terms governing credit facility remained unchanged. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 German media group Bertelsmann may raise its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, its joint venture with Britain's Pearson, it said on Wednesday after Pearson said it intended to issue an exit note.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard's proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.