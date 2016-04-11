版本:
2016年 4月 11日 星期一 19:50 BJT

BRIEF-Paratek presents data from omadacycline clinical development program at ECCMID

April 11 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Paratek presents data from omadacycline clinical development program at ECCMID

* Analysis from Phase 2 ,truncated Phase 3 studies show comparable safety, efficacy profiles for omadacycline compared with linezolid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

