公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日

BRIEF-eHi Car Services forms strategic cooperation with SAIC

April 11 eHi Car Services Ltd

* eHi car services forms strategic cooperation with SAIC

* Says strategic cooperation to enable cos to establish collaboration in areas, such as vehicle procurement and financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

