BRIEF-Transcanada gets Mexican contract to build gas pipeline

April 11 Transcanada Awarded Contract To Build Us$550 Mln Natural Gas Tula

* Villa de reyes pipeline in mexico

* Transcanada anticipates an in-service date of early 2018 for pipeline

* By 2018, will be operating six major natural gas pipeline systems in mexico representing an overall investment of about $3.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

