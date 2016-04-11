BRIEF-Kalobios announces new product pricing model

April 11 Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Kalobios

* Company will not engage in aggressive pricing or "price-gouging"

* Plan to price our products at overall cost, plus a reasonable and transparent profit margin, if and when we commercialize them

* In case of benznidazole, for instance, price will be cost plus a modest profit margin

* Are not conducting original research on benznidazole and therefore do not plan to incorporate an "research and development premium" into price.

* Will not take arbitrary price increases on our products and will limit any increase to no more than rate of inflation or consumer price index and to no more than once a year,

* In developing countries, plan to make benznidazole available at, or near cost

* Will seek input from key stakeholders on what would constitute a reasonable return

* New pricing model applies to all product candidates; focus on affordability, transparency and reasonable return

* Kalobios says will publicly share key elements that make up pricing of co's products