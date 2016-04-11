版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一 20:25 BJT

BRIEF-Largo Resources announces changes to management team

April 11 Largo Resources Ltd

* Largo announces changes to management team

* Chief legal officer, John Ashburn , has resigned effective March 31, 2016

* Chief operating officer, Michael Mutchler , has left company to pursue other opportunities effective april 8, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐