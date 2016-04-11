BRIEF-Bill Barrett Corp announces result of borrowing base redetermination

April 11 Bill Barrett Corp

* Bill barrett corporation announces result of borrowing base redetermination

* Annual borrowing base redetermination of its revolving credit facility maturing in April 2020

* Bank group has set a borrowing base of $335 million , an 11 pct reduction from previous borrowing base of $375 million

* Bill barrett corp says there were no changes to terms or conditions of facility

* Facility has $335 million of commitments and there are currently no borrowings outstanding