BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics announces preliminary tender offer results for Biotie Therapies

April 11 Acorda Therapeutics Inc :

* Acorda Therapeutics ("Acorda") announces preliminary tender offer results and acceptance of shares, American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), stock options, share units and warrants in Biotie Therapies Corp tendered in tender offer

* Shares and ADSs tendered in the Tender Offer represent about 92.37 pct of all shares and votes in Biotie (excluding treasury shares held by Biotie)

