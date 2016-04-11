版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一 21:02 BJT

BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics announces preliminary tender offer results for Biotie Therapies

April 11 Acorda Therapeutics Inc :

* Acorda Therapeutics ("Acorda") announces preliminary tender offer results and acceptance of shares, American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), stock options, share units and warrants in Biotie Therapies Corp tendered in tender offer

* Shares and ADSs tendered in the Tender Offer represent about 92.37 pct of all shares and votes in Biotie (excluding treasury shares held by Biotie)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐