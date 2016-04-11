BRIEF-Endeavour Mining starts construction of Hounde Project, its next low-cost gold mine

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
April 11 Endeavour Mining Corp
* Endeavour mining starts construction of its Hounde Project, its next low-cost gold mine
* Hounde Project expected to increase group's production to about 900,000 ounces per year
* Houndé Project is expected to deliver average production of 190,000 ounces per year over a 10-year mine life
* Initial capital cost is estimated at $328 million, inclusive of $47 million for owner-mining fleet
* Implemented a short-term gold revenue protection program to secure and de-risk necessary cash flows for Hounde Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 German media group Bertelsmann may raise its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, its joint venture with Britain's Pearson, it said on Wednesday after Pearson said it intended to issue an exit note.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard's proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.