公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一 21:31 BJT

BRIEF-Vapor Corp says Series A warrant standstill agreements have been amended and restated to permit exercise of additional Series A warrants

April 11 Vapor Corp

* Vapor Corp says Series A warrant standstill agreements have been amended and restated to permit exercise of additional Series A warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

