BRIEF-Lowe's says CEO Niblock earned $13.2 million in 2015

April 11 Lowe's Companies Inc

* Chief executive officer Robert Niblock total 2015 compensation $13.2 million versus $14.3 million in 2014

* Chief financial officer Robert Hull total 2015 compensation $3.8 million versus $4 million in 2014 Source (bit.ly/1WnIGmk) Further company coverage:

