公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一 21:50 BJT

BRIEF-Ferrari CEO Felisa said to plan retirement when new board named- Bloomberg

April 11 (Reuters) -

* Ferrari CEO Felisa said to plan retirement when new board named- Bloomberg,citing sources

* Ferrari CEO Felisa plans to remain a board member and also keep another role at Ferrari -Bloomberg,citing sourcesSource (bloom.bg/1YpnwCV)Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

