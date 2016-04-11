版本:
2016年 4月 11日

BRIEF- Chemours Titanium Technologies announces global price increase

April 11 Chemours Co

* Chemours Titanium Technologies announces global price increase

* On May 1, 2016 or as contracts allow, a net price increase of $150 per tonne or local currency equivalent wll apply for all ti-pure titanium dioxide grades Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

