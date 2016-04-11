BRIEF-Odyssey Marine Exploration responds to decision on "Don Diego" project

April 11 Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc

* Odyssey Marine Exploration responds to decision on "Don Diego" project

* Was informed that decision by Mexico regarding "Don Diego" project resulted in denial of application for environmental license

* Mexican unit is currently evaluating all options with legal team

* Unit evaluating options to determine which avenue has highest probability of ensuring approval for project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)