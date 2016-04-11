版本:
BRIEF-Harte Hanks says CEO Karen Puckett's 2015 compensation was $2.5 mln

April 11 Harte Hanks Inc

* CEO Karen Puckett's 2015 total compensation was $2.5 million, including $1.6 million in stock awards - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

