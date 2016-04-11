版本:
BRIEF-Potash Ridge increases placement to $1.5 million

April 11 Potash Ridge Corp

* Potash Ridge increases placement to $1.5 million

* Issuance has been increased by an additional $500,000 to accommodate demand from investors

* Proceeds from private placement will be used to advance company's wholly-owned Valleyfield Fertilizer And Blawn Mountain Projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

