BRIEF-Lancaster Colony's $120 mln credit agreement to be terminated - SEC filing

April 11 Lancaster Colony Corp:

* On April 8, entered into an agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. to terminate existing $120 million credit agreement - SEC filing

* On April 8, 2016, entered into a new $150 million credit agreement

* New credit agreement has potential to expand credit availability to $225 million based on consent of issuing banks Source text - 1.usa.gov/1NkDBE6 Further company coverage:

