BRIEF-Wellington Management Group LLP reports 10.03 pct passive stake in Workday - SEC filing

April 11 Workday Inc

* Wellington Management Group LLP reports 10.03 percent passive stake in Workday Inc as of march 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1StkZmu Further company coverage:

