公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二 00:05 BJT

BRIEF-Wellington Management Group LLP reports a 10.12% passive stake in Coty Inc as of March 31, 2016 - SEC filing

April 11 Coty Inc :

* Wellington Management Group LLP reports a 10.12% passive stake in Coty Inc as of March 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1RP11H5 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

