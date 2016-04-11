版本:
BRIEF-Verizon says prepared to serve customers in event of union strike

April 11 Verizon Communications Inc :

* Says "tried to work with union leaders to reach a deal"

* Says "in event of a strike, company is fully prepared to serve its customers" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

