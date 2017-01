April 11 You On Demand Holdings Inc

* On April 5, unit you on demand (beijing) technology co., ltd entered variable interest entity agreements with SSF - sec filing

* Loan agreement among YOD WFOE and nominee shareholders, dated april 5, 2016

* YOD WFOE to lend rmb 19.8 million,rmb 2 million, respectively, to nominee shareholders for establishing ssf,for business development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)