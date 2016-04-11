BRIEF-Alcoa Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

April 11 Alcoa Inc :
* Q1 net income of $16 million, or $0.00 per share
* In 2016, Alcoa projects an approximately 1.1 million
metric ton global aluminum deficit
* Alcoa says excluding special items, net income of $108
million, or $0.07 per share in Q1
* Says Q1 revenue of $4.9 billion, down 15 percent
year-over-year
* Projects a global alumina deficit of 1.4 million metric
tons. In 2016
* In automotive, continues to forecast global automotive
production growth of 1 to 4 percent in 2016
* In aerospace, Alcoa is projecting 6 to 8 percent global
aerospace sales growth in 2016
* Is on track to complete its separation in the second half
of 2016.
* Says in the heavy duty truck and trailer end market, Alcoa
projects a global production of negative 4 percent to flat in
2016
* Alcoa says Q1 alumina production of 3,330 kmt versus 3,933
kmt in Q1 2015
* Engineered products and solutions business reduced
workforce by 600 positions in Q1 and plans a further reduction
of 400 positions
* Additionally, given the current market environment, it is
evaluating another reduction of up to 1,000 positions in its eps
business
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $5.14
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alcoa says inventories of $3,549 million at March 31, 2016
versus $3,442 million at Dec 31, 2015
