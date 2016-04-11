BRIEF-Scynexis Inc says it terminated certain sales agreement with Cowen & Co

April 11 Scynexis Inc
* On april 10, 2016, co terminated that certain sales
agreement by and between company and Cowen and Company, dated
november 11, 2015
* Entered controlled equity offering sales agreement with
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co
* Sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co pursuant to
which co may sell, at its option, up to aggregate of $40 million
of co's common stock
* On April 11, 2016, co entered into controlled equity
offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co - sec
filing
