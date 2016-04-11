BRIEF-Olympia financial group resolves withholding tax proceedings

April 11 Olympia Financial Group Inc
* Olympia financial group inc. Resolves withholding tax
proceedings
* Been advised that 2015 proposed assessments will not be
issued; Co will not be subject to additional $1.9 million
potential liability
* Resolved its ongoing disputes with Canada revenue agency
* Resolutions relating to claims for withholding taxes owing
in accordance with section 116(5) of income tax act (canada)
* To resolve matter, Olympia has agreed to abandon its
appeal of certain of transactions giving rise to 2010
assessments
* CRA has agreed to consent to olympia's appeal of certain
of transactions
