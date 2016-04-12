版本:
BRIEF-Spirit Realty Capital upsizes public offering,prices 30 mln shares

April 12 Spirit Realty Capital Inc <Src.N

* Upsizes public offering, prices 30 million shares of common stock

* Offering of 30 million shares ,upsized from 27 million shares, priced at $11.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

