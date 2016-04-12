版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二 12:21 BJT

BRIEF-Silver Wheaton announces exercise of over-allotment option

April 12 Silver Wheaton Corp

* Announces exercise of over-allotment option

* Underwriters have elected to exercise their option in full to purchase additional 4.97 million common shares at price of US$16.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐