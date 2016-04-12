版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二 13:12 BJT

BRIEF-Kudelski's OpenTv files patent counterclaims against Yahoo!

April 12 Kudelski SA :

* Its OpenTV, Inc. subsidiary has filed patent infringement counterclaims against Yahoo! Inc. in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

