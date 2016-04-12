版本:
BRIEF-Chevron's $3 bln Asia sale said to draw CIC, Ormat interest-Bloomberg

April 12 (Reuters) -

* Chevron's $3 billion Asia sale said to draw China Investment Corp, Ormat interest - Bloomberg, citing sources

* China Investment Corp, Malakoff Corp,Ormat Technologies among companies weighing bids for Chevron's Asian geothermal assets - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Bids due end-may for Chevron's $3 billion of Asian geothermal fields - Bloomberg Source text - (bloom.bg/1qMiI0c) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

