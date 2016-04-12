BRIEF-Chevron's $3 bln Asia sale said to draw CIC, Ormat interest-Bloomberg

BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods Q4 same store sales rose 3.1 pct
* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year sales results and updates earnings guidance
* Chevron's $3 billion Asia sale said to draw China Investment Corp, Ormat interest - Bloomberg, citing sources
* China Investment Corp, Malakoff Corp,Ormat Technologies among companies weighing bids for Chevron's Asian geothermal assets - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Bids due end-may for Chevron's $3 billion of Asian geothermal fields - Bloomberg Source text - (bloom.bg/1qMiI0c) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
DETROIT, Jan 17 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp on Tuesday reported a slight drop in quarterly net income as higher costs offset increased revenue.
Jan 17 The California Department of Conservation's Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources said on Tuesday it would conduct two public meetings on pressure limits for Southern California Gas' Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility.